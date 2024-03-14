Oracle Aids Measuring & Managing Sustainability Initiatives

“Many organisations are beginning to treat sustainability reporting requirements with the same rigour, governance, and technical expertise as financial reporting,” shares Hari Sankar, Group Vice President, Product Management at Oracle.

“With Oracle Cloud EPM for Sustainability, our customers can leverage a trusted solution that embeds AI and other advanced technologies to help improve efficiency, deliver insights, promote compliance, and effectively manage their progress on sustainability initiatives.”

Simplifying data consolidation, storage and analysis

Gathering environmental data often draws from various sources like business units, systems, suppliers, and partners. Unfortunately, much of this data ends up across spreadsheets, making the task of reporting and analysing it slow, error-prone, and inefficient. Oracle is tackling these issues head on in the Oracle Cloud EPM for Sustainability, supporting companies trying to meet the demands of ever-developing reporting standards. This solution comes packed with automation, AI, and machine learning capabilities, ensuring reporting becomes swift and accurate.

The new solution enables organisations to:

Collect, connect, and transform data

Model scenarios

Explore AI-powered insights

Create intelligent plans through embedded AI and ML

Report and act on goals through narrative reporting capabilities

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Cloud EPM offers a comprehensive set of enterprise performance management capabilities that help organisations align financial and operational planning, close the books faster, and manage enterprise master data.

