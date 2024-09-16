Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability

Many companies are seeing incredible successes in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, yet continuing to struggle to reduce Scope 3 emissions. The trend is prompting an incredible focus on reducing emissions in the supply chain:

Coming this September to the renowned Business Design Centre, the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London Global Summit is poised to offer unparalleled insights directly from the world's leading corporations through frank, open dialogues.

Spanning over two vibrant days, frontrunners of the industry will engage, gain knowledge, and share wisdom on the most up-to-the-minute trends, challenges, innovations, and practices at the event.

Sustainability in the supply chain panel

Designed for sustainability, procurement and supply chain executives, the panel on Supply Chain Sustainability & Scope 3 will provide essential insights, expert guidance and creative strategies to support identification, monitoring, and diminishing of indirect greenhouse gas emissions effectively.

Featuring experts:

Laura Daniel, Head Of Procurement at Great Western Railway (GWR)

Sebastien Blandino, Vice President of Europe Procurement at Ardagh Metal Packaging

Jonathon Chen, Business Leader, Supply Chain Services at Neotangent

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE – A CPD Accredited Event

The Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London Global Summit is proud to be acknowledged as a CPD-accredited event, underlining its dedication to providing a platform for those in procurement and supply chain to network, learn, advance, and share best practices.

What is CPD Accreditation?

This accreditation stands as a reputable indication, granted to training and educational activities that are screened and confirmed to meet the highest standards essential for Continuous Personal Development (CPD). CPD represents the lifelong process of professionals striving to maintain and refine their knowledge, skills, and competencies across their careers.

In the UK, The CPD Standards Office, an independent organisation, reviews and accredits professional education, ensuring it meets stringent standards for quality and relevance.