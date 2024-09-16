Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability
Many companies are seeing incredible successes in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, yet continuing to struggle to reduce Scope 3 emissions. The trend is prompting an incredible focus on reducing emissions in the supply chain:
- Despite a 6.3% drop in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2020, tech giant Microsoft has seen a 30.9% increase in Scope 3 emissions, prompting the creation of a new team to focus on reducing supply chain emissions
- McKinsey & Company is suggesting retailers could reduce their Scope 3 emissions by 15% by 2030 with existing technologies – or as much as 50% with new technologies and pathways
- Mastercard's 2023 ESG report outlines a four-point plan to reduce Scope 3 emisisons
Coming this September to the renowned Business Design Centre, the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London Global Summit is poised to offer unparalleled insights directly from the world's leading corporations through frank, open dialogues.
Spanning over two vibrant days, frontrunners of the industry will engage, gain knowledge, and share wisdom on the most up-to-the-minute trends, challenges, innovations, and practices at the event.
Sustainability in the supply chain panel
Designed for sustainability, procurement and supply chain executives, the panel on Supply Chain Sustainability & Scope 3 will provide essential insights, expert guidance and creative strategies to support identification, monitoring, and diminishing of indirect greenhouse gas emissions effectively.
Featuring experts:
- Laura Daniel, Head Of Procurement at Great Western Railway (GWR)
- Sebastien Blandino, Vice President of Europe Procurement at Ardagh Metal Packaging
- Jonathon Chen, Business Leader, Supply Chain Services at Neotangent
Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE – A CPD Accredited Event
The Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London Global Summit is proud to be acknowledged as a CPD-accredited event, underlining its dedication to providing a platform for those in procurement and supply chain to network, learn, advance, and share best practices.
What is CPD Accreditation?
This accreditation stands as a reputable indication, granted to training and educational activities that are screened and confirmed to meet the highest standards essential for Continuous Personal Development (CPD). CPD represents the lifelong process of professionals striving to maintain and refine their knowledge, skills, and competencies across their careers.
In the UK, The CPD Standards Office, an independent organisation, reviews and accredits professional education, ensuring it meets stringent standards for quality and relevance.
Honouring innovators and leaders
Launching this September, The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards will celebrate those who have showcased exceptional performance, innovation, and strategic insight in their operations, encouraging a wider adoption of responsible business practices and setting an example for a sustainable future.
Mark Your Calendars for 2024 and 2025
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport CommitmentSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: James Gowen, CSO at VerizonSustainability
- General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 EmissionsSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: Salah Said, Head of Sustainability & ESG at KlarnaSustainability