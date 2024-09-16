Article
Supply Chain Sustainability

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability

By Charlie King
September 16, 2024
undefined mins
Supply Chain Sustainability & Scope 3 Panel
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend the Supply Chain Sustainability & Scope 3 panel at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London Global Summit

Many companies are seeing incredible successes in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, yet continuing to struggle to reduce Scope 3 emissions. The trend is prompting an incredible focus on reducing emissions in the supply chain:

Coming this September to the renowned Business Design Centre, the Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London Global Summit is poised to offer unparalleled insights directly from the world's leading corporations through frank, open dialogues.

Spanning over two vibrant days, frontrunners of the industry will engage, gain knowledge, and share wisdom on the most up-to-the-minute trends, challenges, innovations, and practices at the event.

Get your tickets now.

Sustainability in the supply chain panel

Designed for sustainability, procurement and supply chain executives, the panel on Supply Chain Sustainability & Scope 3 will provide essential insights, expert guidance and creative strategies to support identification, monitoring, and diminishing of indirect greenhouse gas emissions effectively.

Featuring experts:

  • Laura Daniel, Head Of Procurement at Great Western Railway (GWR)
  • Sebastien Blandino, Vice President of Europe Procurement at Ardagh Metal Packaging
  • Jonathon Chen, Business Leader, Supply Chain Services at Neotangent

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE – A CPD Accredited Event

The Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London Global Summit is proud to be acknowledged as a CPD-accredited event, underlining its dedication to providing a platform for those in procurement and supply chain to network, learn, advance, and share best practices.

What is CPD Accreditation?

This accreditation stands as a reputable indication, granted to training and educational activities that are screened and confirmed to meet the highest standards essential for Continuous Personal Development (CPD). CPD represents the lifelong process of professionals striving to maintain and refine their knowledge, skills, and competencies across their careers.

In the UK, The CPD Standards Office, an independent organisation, reviews and accredits professional education, ensuring it meets stringent standards for quality and relevance.

Youtube Placeholder

Honouring innovators and leaders

Launching this September, The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards will celebrate those who have showcased exceptional performance, innovation, and strategic insight in their operations, encouraging a wider adoption of responsible business practices and setting an example for a sustainable future.

See who's been shortlisted

Mark Your Calendars for 2024 and 2025

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

P&SC LIVELive eventScope 3Sustainability
Share
Share
Author
Charlie King

Featured Articles

AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?

As companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta & Apple fight to keep data centre emissions down, how will the sector will confront the sustainable impact of AI?

One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta

In a month, a leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta, Sustainability LIVE, will be coming to the Mediterranean Conference Centre

One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

In one week, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC, aiming to connect many of the world’s sustainability leaders

How Duke Energy is Tackling the Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Supply Chain Sustainability

Bain & Co Survey: CEOs are Losing Interest in Sustainability

Sustainability