How Mastercard Is Guiding Suppliers to Cut Scope 3 Emissions

Mastercard has set its sights on encouraging its suppliers to cut their emissions as it reveals it has made strong year-on-year progress towards its ESG goals.

The multinational payment card services business has published its 2023 ESG Report – Powering Economies & Empowering People: Doing Well by Doing Good.

Ellen Jackowski, CSO and EVP at Mastercard, said: “In 2023, we again saw signs of decoupling emissions from corporate growth, with a 1% year-over-year decrease in emissions versus 13% growth in net revenue.

“We continue to generate and purchase 100% renewable energy for our operations, but this can be a challenge in quite a number of emerging, as well as some fairly advanced, countries.”