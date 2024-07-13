PepsiCo Announces $160m Sustainable Kazakhstan Factory

PepsiCo products are consumed more than one billion times a day, and crop production for human food makes up 21% of global food production emissions.

Food production as a whole accounts for more than a quarter of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through agriculture, processing, packaging and transportation.

The company has been making strides towards sustainability with its PepsiCo Positive (pep+) ESG strategy, aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo says: “Across the globe, we are deploying a range of solutions to decarbonize our business and help us move a step closer to becoming net zero by 2040.