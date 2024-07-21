PepsiCo, Coca-Cola & Starbucks Test Reusable Cups

Products from PepsiCo’s 23 brands are consumed more than one billion times per day around the world.

Among these are more than 300 choices of drinks including Pepsi, 7UP and Gatorade.

Most drinks are packaged in plastic bottles, aluminium cans, or disposable cups.

Whilst some of these are recyclable, only 9% of plastic ever produced has actually been recycled.

When packaging isn’t disposed of properly, it can end up as waste in the oceans or on land which impacts the environment and human health.

Solving these problems requires a systemic shift to more sustainable solutions and steps towards a circular economy.

Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer says: “We've made real strides in our goal of improving the lives of many farmers through dedicated programming aiming to support economic prosperity, cut emissions, and increased our use of recycled plastic.”