Fashion gets a bad rap when it comes to sustainability – and for good reason.

As one of the world’s most polluting and wasteful industries, fashion accounts for around 10% of global carbon emissions, according to the World Bank.

That's the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions each year as the entire economies of France, Germany and the UK combined, according to a report by McKinsey.

And with its current growth trajectory, the industry misses the Paris Agreement commitment by 50%.

Beyond emissions, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation says around 20% of wastewater worldwide comes from fabric dying and treatment, less than 1% of used clothing is recycled, and 87% of the fibres used or clothing end up in landfill.

But action is being taken, albeit slowly.

More than 160 brands have signed up to non-profit The Fashion Pact, which pledges to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, have 50% renewables in their own operations by 2025, and 100% by 2030 – with around a third of members already achieving the target in 2020.

Increasingly too, brands are setting science-based targets (SBTi).

Home to many of the world’s high-end fashion and accessory brands, European luxury goods conglomerates LVMH and Kering have rolled out science-backed sustainability roadmaps – addressing everything from renewable energy to responsible sourcing.

LVMH was the first to secure the prestigious CDP Triple A rating for environmental impact in 2022, one of just 12 companies to achieve this status – and just recently, in 2024, Kering landed its Triple A rating.

But what of the leading luxury fashion brands themselves? How are they taking the carbon out of the catwalk?

Here are 10 to discover.

Founded: 2001