PRADA: Pioneering fashion’s path to a greener future

Prada, one of the world’s most highly-acclaimed fashion brands, has become synonymous with luxury.

Founded by Mario Prada in 1913, the brand originally set out a leather goods store in Milan, later expanding its offerings to include ready-to-wear clothing and accessories.

In the 1980s, under the leadership of Miuccia Prada – Mario's granddaughter – the brand experienced a transformative period of innovation and avant-garde designs. Prada gained international recognition for its minimalist aesthetics, luxurious materials and clean lines.

Today, Prada is a global fashion powerhouse, renowned for its sophisticated elegance, craftsmanship and ability to blend traditional and contemporary styles in its collections.

But Sustainability Magazine wanted to explore the brand’s sustainability credentials.