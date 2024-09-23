Q&A: Adam Elman, Google’s Head of Sustainability EMEA

What’s your highlight from Sustainability LIVE London 2024?

I think it’s always great to come to these events and see new faces as there’s so many more people working in sustainability now.

People come to these events to really learn, figure out how they can take further action and figure out how they can work together. In sustainability, collaboration is really key.

I've spoken to a whole bunch of people and I don't know whether next week, next month, that will lead to something that really helps us accelerate our journey or enables us to help someone else.

How do you feel sustainability events contribute to the space?

I think it's hugely important; we're all learning on sustainability. We're all at slightly different places on the journey, but we're always learning.

We're always trying to figure out the things that we need to do. How can we go faster? I think it's a constant learning journey.

I always learn something from these events and I always make new contacts. I think that's why people come to events. They really want to know what they can do and how they can accelerate.

Sustainability is a challenging journey and unfortunately none of us are moving quickly enough. The science is really clear, which is why it's really important that we all come together as businesses and as other organisations to figure out how we can collaborate, how we can accelerate and as I say, from a Google perspective, we can put a lot of tools and solutions using AI that can really accelerate that journey.

How are Google’s sustainability practices going to evolve?

Google's been working on this since the company was founded. We're in our third decade of climate action and our programme and our plans are always evolving.

That said, we've got very ambitious targets. So we're aiming for net zero by 2030 that's supported by our goal to move to what we call 24/7 carbon-free energy. So sourcing clean energy locally every hour of every single day.

We have a raft of other ambitious goals and we're really clear on the goals that we're focused on. We're also focused on building and working with others to use AI to help others on that journey.

