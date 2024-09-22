Q&A: James Gowen, CSO at Verizon

Verizon's James Gowen is a man with a lot of responsibilities. Not only is he the Senior Vice President of one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, responsible for global supply chains and sourcing, he is also Verizon's Chief Sustainability Officer.

He has been with the telecomms giant for nearly a quarter of a century and first became involved in corporate sustainability in 2009. Since that moment, James has led Verizon on a hugely impressive journey towards decarbonisation. Investing in renewables has been a large part of James' strategy and 2024 saw Verizon issue their sixth US$1bn green bond for large-scale sustainable energy projects.

In 2023, James oversaw Verizon's concerted push for waste reduction. That year, the company reused or recycled approximately 47 million pounds of e-waste, including 1.3 million pounds of plastic and 1.9 million pounds of lead-acid batteries.

At Sustainability LIVE 2024, James discussed many things, including the importance of circular economic strategies. Verizon's recent successes prove that he can talk the talk and walk the walk. Sustainability Magazine spoke with him backstage, after his keynote speech.