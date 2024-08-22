Verizon’s Vision for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future

“By championing digital responsibility and inclusion, promoting diversity, mitigating climate risk and creating meaningful work for our employees, we are forging a purpose-driven and resilient business, with long-term growth and strong financial stability.”

Meet Verizon

Verizon Communications is an American telecommunications company.

Headquartered in New York City, it is the world’s second largest telco with revenue of US$133.9bn in 2023.

The company was founded in 1983 as Bell Atlantic Corporation and became Verizon Communications in 2000.

In 2023 it had more than 100,000 employees and total assets worth US$380bn.

Verizon’s sustainability goals

More than 90% of the company’s carbon footprint comes from the electricity it uses to power its networks.

By 2025 the company expects to source renewable energy equivalent to 50% of its annual electricity usage, increasing to 100% by 2030.

Verizon is running initiatives such as recycling e-waste, reducing water use and planting 20 million trees by 2030.

It aims to reach net zero operational emissions by 2035.

Marissa McInnis, Senior Director for Sustainability at Verizon, explains: “Industry-wide, there is a constant balance between the need for digital innovation, the needs of our customers, and ensuring we develop sustainable solutions.