Tetra Pak: Consumers are Driving Plastic Packaging Reduction

Are consumer demands around sustainability changing the way that the food and beverage industry operates? Research from world leading food processing and packaging solutions company Tetra Pak reveals that consumers are demanding a reduction in plastic packaging - and business leaders are responding.

“The food and beverage industry is at a critical moment, rethinking its way of doing business to help address the climate emergency and dealing with the inevitable impact this has on their operations and solutions,” explains Gilles Tisserand, Vice President Climate & Biodiversity, Tetra Pak.

“They are looking to suppliers to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive market and we remain committed to playing our part, keeping the innovation engine running to develop new research, collaborative ecosystems and product offering.”