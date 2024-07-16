RSM: Putting People at the Forefront of Sustainability

Operating as one of the largest accountancy professional services networks by revenue in the world, RSM prides itself on being a powerhouse of collaborative innovation for middle market companies looking to capture a competitive edge.

Founded in 1964, RSM strives to be the middle market leader in sustainable business practices to drive a positive future – not just for the company itself, but for its clients, colleagues and communities too.

“Every action we take is intentional to support RSM’s evolution to be the most compelling, digital and global organisation serving middle market leaders around the world,” says Brandon Rucker, Chair of the RSM US LLP Board of Directors.

“Our values are the bedrock of our organisation. Respect and uncompromising integrity, succeeding together, excellence in all we do, impactful innovation and stewardship guide our day-to-day actions and serve as our North Star as we build strategies for the future. They have endured and guided our success for nearly 100 years, and I am confident they will sustain us through any changes that come our way.”