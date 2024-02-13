How Adobe is Powering Sustainability with Digital Innovation

When Adobe was founded back in 1982, the world was a very different place. This was the dawn of the digital era and Adobe’s PostScript software was at the leading edge of desktop publishing.

Since then, computer software giant Adobe has produced household-name innovations, including the portable document format (PDF) and Photoshop that have changed how we create, share, and verify digital documents – from social media posts to billion-dollar contracts.

This shift from physical to digital has naturally made Adobe a sustainability champion, with some impressive stats to back that up.

For every 1 million pages digitally signed daily via Adobe Acrobat Sign, more than 27 million gallons (102 million litres) of water, 1.5 million pounds (700,000 kilograms) of waste, and 23.4 million pounds (10.6 million kilograms) of CO2 emissions are avoided.

Last year, customers opened more than 400 billion PDFs and Adobe processed over 8 billion electronic and digital signature transactions. Adobe says that delivers a 90% cost saving and a 95% reduction in environmental impact compared to paper processes.

While innovations like paperless workflows help reduce physical waste and emissions, Adobe also strives to be more efficient in its own operations – from LEED-certified offices to a commitment to sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2025.

San Jose-based Adobe has a commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 and has set out the following short and long-term goals: