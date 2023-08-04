What is the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)?

The CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature collaborated to launch the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

To reduce the impact of global warming, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions must be halved by 2030 and net zero must be achieved by 2050. SBTi helps businesses and organisations set and achieve these goals.

Since SBTi’s inception in 2015, more than 1,000 companies have used the initiative to set a science-based climate target to reduce their emissions.

Why should businesses set a science-based target?

With climate change becoming an increasingly urgent issue, businesses across the globe must act to reduce their environmental impact – however, the scale of which businesses need to change depends on their current impact.

By setting science-based targets, companies are able to assess how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while also enabling them to define best practices in emissions reductions and net-zero targets.

Businesses and organisations that commit to SBTi will also have exposure to a team of experts to provide independent assessment and validation of targets, to help them keep on track to set and achieve net-zero targets in line with a 1.5°C future.