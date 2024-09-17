Schneider Electric: Green Hydrogen can Transform Steel

Green hydrogen enables the production of direct reduced iron (DRI), which can be used to manufacture green steel.

"Producing DRI using green hydrogen can result in over a 95% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to steel produced with coal. This presents an opportunity to sustain a steel industry with significantly less environmental impact,” Alex says.

Balancing sustainability with workforce concerns

While the environmental benefits of transitioning to green steel production are clear, there are concerns about the impact on the existing workforce.

The recent announcement of 2,500 job losses at Port Talbot Steelworks, with an additional 300 cuts expected over the next three years, shows the human cost of industry transformation.

However, proponents of green hydrogen argue that this transition could create new employment opportunities.

"By linking the decarbonisation of British steel with the development of green hydrogen, the UK can play a significant role in the global clean energy transition and support the workforce by creating new green jobs," Alex explains.

The challenge lies in ensuring that the existing workforce receives the necessary support, upskilling, and advocacy to transition to these new roles.

Labour unions are currently negotiating for enhanced redundancy and retraining packages, highlighting the importance of a just transition.

As the UK steel industry navigates this period of transformation, the focus on sustainability and green technologies offers a glimmer of hope.

The adoption of green hydrogen in steel production not only addresses environmental concerns but also presents an opportunity to revitalise a struggling industry.

Alex says: "It's easy to look at news like today's and worry about the future, but with change comes opportunity. By embracing green technologies, the UK steel industry can not only survive but thrive, playing a crucial role in the global transition to a more sustainable future."

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******