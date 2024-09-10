ADNOC Joins ExxonMobil’s US Hydrogen Plant Development

"We look forward to partnering with ExxonMobil on this low carbon-intensity and technologically advanced project to meet rising demand and help decarbonise heavy-emitting sectors."

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals company owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 1971, the company is a founding signatory of the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC) with more than 50 oil and gas companies.

ADNOC aims to reach net zero in its operations by 2045.

Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi, Chief Sustainability and ESG Officer at ADNOC, says: “Looking at sustainability from a triple bottom line approach is something very important for me and for my region, if not globally – ensuring balance for people, planet, and the economy must be at the heart of everything we do.”