ADNOC Joins ExxonMobil’s US Hydrogen Plant Development
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has acquired a 35% equity stake in ExxonMobil Corporation's proposed low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Baytown, Texas.
The US$1bn investment is aimed at driving the global energy transition and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across hard-to-decarbonise sectors.
"This strategic investment is a significant step for ADNOC as we grow our portfolio of lower-carbon energy sources and deliver on our international growth strategy," says His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC's Managing Director and Group CEO.
"We look forward to partnering with ExxonMobil on this low carbon-intensity and technologically advanced project to meet rising demand and help decarbonise heavy-emitting sectors."
About ADNOC
ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals company owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Founded in 1971, the company is a founding signatory of the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC) with more than 50 oil and gas companies.
ADNOC aims to reach net zero in its operations by 2045.
Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi, Chief Sustainability and ESG Officer at ADNOC, says: “Looking at sustainability from a triple bottom line approach is something very important for me and for my region, if not globally – ensuring balance for people, planet, and the economy must be at the heart of everything we do.”
ExxonMobil’s sustainability efforts
ExxonMobil is an American multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Texas, US.
In 2023 the company had revenue of US$334bn and 61,500 employees.
ExxonMobil aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for operated assets by 2050.
“I think every piece of this business is exciting,” says Darren Woods, ExxonMobil's Chairman and CEO.
“The way that we approach our business, the ethics that we bring, the standards that we hold ourselves to.
“We do things the right way for the right reasons, and I love that about our company.”
ExxonMobil’s low-carbon hydrogen facility
The Baytown hydrogen facility, expected to be the world's largest of its kind, will leverage advanced carbon capture and storage technologies to produce up to 1 billion cubic feet (bcf) of low-carbon hydrogen per day.
This hydrogen, with approximately 98% of carbon dioxide removed, will also enable the production of more than 1 million tonnes of low-carbon ammonia annually.
Hydrogen has emerged as a critical component of the global energy transition, offering a sustainable solution for industries and transportation that have historically been difficult to decarbonise.
As demand for lower-carbon fuels continues to rise, partnerships like this one between ADNOC and ExxonMobil will be essential in scaling up hydrogen production and distribution.
"Bringing on the right partners is key to accelerating market development, and we're pleased to add ADNOC's proven experience and global market insights to our Baytown facility," says Darren.
The project's construction is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to the Baytown area, the Houston region and the state of Texas, creating local jobs and supporting community development initiatives.
The final investment decision for the Baytown facility is expected in 2025, with anticipated startup in 2029, contingent on supportive government policy and necessary regulatory permits.
Once operational, the project will play a crucial role in meeting rising demand for lower-carbon fuels and accelerating the transition to a net-zero future.
"This agreement represents a significant investment in the United States' energy production and the global energy transition," says Dr. Sultan.
"It will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions across hard-to-decarbonise sectors, including industry, energy and transportation."
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport CommitmentSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: James Gowen, CSO at VerizonSustainability
- General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 EmissionsSupply Chain Sustainability
- Q&A: Salah Said, Head of Sustainability & ESG at KlarnaSustainability