Danone Evian & Schneider Electric Unite for Greener Bottling

Danone Evian, one of the world’s largest mineral water producers, is on a mission not just to bottle water but to preserve and protect this vital resource.

Recognising the urgent need for sustainable practices, the company is using its partnership with energy management leader Schneider Electric to modernise its Évian-les-Bains facility in France.

This partnership, dating back to 1994, is now focused on ensuring that Danone Evian’s production process is not only efficient but also aligned with the highest sustainability standards.

Gilles Meunier, Electrical Distribution Manager at Evian, says: “Our business as mineral water producers is not only bottling this resource but above all preserving and protecting it.”