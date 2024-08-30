Danone Evian & Schneider Electric Unite for Greener Bottling
Danone Evian, one of the world’s largest mineral water producers, is on a mission not just to bottle water but to preserve and protect this vital resource.
Recognising the urgent need for sustainable practices, the company is using its partnership with energy management leader Schneider Electric to modernise its Évian-les-Bains facility in France.
This partnership, dating back to 1994, is now focused on ensuring that Danone Evian’s production process is not only efficient but also aligned with the highest sustainability standards.
Gilles Meunier, Electrical Distribution Manager at Evian, says: “Our business as mineral water producers is not only bottling this resource but above all preserving and protecting it.”
This principle has driven Danone Evian to modernise its facilities, particularly at the Évian-les-Bains site, which houses 14 production lines and produces 33 different types of products, ranging from six-litre carboys to 750ml glass bottles.
Schneider Electric: A critical partner in modernisation
Danone Evian’s goal to modernise with sustainability at the forefront was brought to life through Schneider Electric’s expertise.
The collaboration began with an EcoConsult audit, where Schneider’s experts thoroughly evaluated Danone Evian’s existing equipment.
This comprehensive assessment identified the current capabilities and any potential regulatory and safety issues that needed addressing.
Armed with this information, Schneider Electric crafted a tailored modernisation plan that seamlessly integrated with Danone Evian’s factory networks.
- Increasing energy efficiency to achieve sustainability goals
- Reducing CO2 emission by adopting circularity
- Controlling operating budget while achieving the highest possible uptime
- Maintaining the continuity of operations during modernisation work
Key upgrades included the modernisation of the facility’s low voltage (LV) switchgear with Schneider’s EcoFit™ solutions, replacing outdated medium voltage (MV) switchgear with the advanced SM6 switchgear and introducing the new MasterPact MTZ 2 circuit breakers.
Each of these upgrades was crucial in enhancing the facility’s efficiency while reducing its environmental footprint.
A significant part of this modernisation involved responsibly managing the disposal of old equipment.
Schneider Electric handled the end-of-life processing, including the eco-friendly disposal of SF6 gas, a potent greenhouse gas commonly used in electrical equipment.
This responsible approach underscores the partnership’s commitment to sustainability, ensuring that even the disposal process aligns with environmental goals.
Central to this upgrade was Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform, an open IoT architecture designed to help organisations across industries compete in the digital economy.
For Danone Evian, EcoStruxure provided deep insights into energy management, enabling the adoption of advanced automation solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability.
The platform offers real-time data that informs critical decisions, ultimately enhancing the facility’s overall performance.
The impact of Danone Evian’s modernisation
One of the most notable achievements of this modernisation is the significant reduction in energy consumption.
By opting to modernise its equipment through EcoFit™ rather than replacing it entirely, Danone Evian has avoided manufacturing eight tonnes of new material, conserving 700 cubic metres of water and reducing CO2 emissions by 70 tonnes.
- 34% reduction of energy in KWh per 1000 bottle preforms
- Estimated savings of 70 metric tons of CO2* and 700 m3 of water saved
- 14 production lines, 33 product types, from 75 centilitres glass bottles to the six-litre carboys
These impressive figures highlight the profound impact of sustainable practices on reducing the company’s carbon footprint.
Moreover, the Évian-les-Bains site now runs entirely on renewable energy, a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.
The line manager can access detailed machine data to track and measure energy consumption, enabling the facility to cut energy use by 34% per 1,000 bottle preforms.
This level of precision and control is crucial for achieving long-term sustainability goals.
Gilles Meunier reflects on the success of the modernisation: “This modernisation has enabled us to analyse the collected data in order to reduce our energy consumption at the industrial site.
“Today, the site operates 100% on renewable energy, and since 2008, the company has reduced its energy consumption by 34% per water litre.”
