Siemens’ Tool and How it Simplifies Building Decarbonisation

Buildings account for a significant portion of global carbon emissions, estimated to be responsible for nearly 40% of energy-related CO₂ emissions globally.

Decarbonising buildings not only helps businesses get closer to sustainability goals, but can also reduce bills through optimising energy efficiency.

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) has created a free, cloud based tool called the Decarbonisation Business Optimiser (DBO) to provide baseline carbon assessments and efficient pathways to net zero emissions.