How AWS makes data centres more efficient and sustainable

According to the latest available data, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the global market leader when it comes to cloud. According to Synergy Research Group, AWS market share stands at 32%, Microsoft Azure on 22% and Google Cloud on 11%.

As AWS CEO Adam Selipsky has said, making profits and working on ways to protect the environment do not have to be mutually exclusive.

Being the market leader in a US$250 billion a year industry brings its own challenges when it comes to sustainability, but AWS is also leading the way on that front – by designing data centres that minimise everyone’s environmental footprint.

The figures seem impressive. AWS says its infrastructure is five times more energy efficient than typical European data centres (and 3.6 times more efficient on average than those in the US), and 90% of electricity consumed by Amazon in 2022 came from renewables.

So how strategy does AWS employ to achieve its sustainability goals?