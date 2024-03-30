Bain & Co Asks: Is it Possible to Achieve Net Zero by 2050?

The landscape of sustainable energy has undergone significant changes in recent years. In response to consumer and shareholder demands for portfolio diversification and sustainability, the mining industry has witnessed a notable shift. A quarter of the top 20 mergers and acquisitions deals in 2022 were driven by these demands, indicating a growing focus on projects with viable paths to return on investment.

Regional attitudes to net zero

The survey reveals divergent perspectives across regions regarding the transition to renewable energy sources.

Executives in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latin America display greater optimism regarding renewables, hydrogen, bio-based products and transition commodities. In contrast, executives in Europe and North America exhibit more cautious attitudes, with varying levels of optimism about the profitability of transition projects.

These regional variations in attitudes towards renewables and green investments highlight the complexity of the transition process. As industry leaders navigate these challenges, a sober assessment of practical realities becomes increasingly vital in driving meaningful progress towards a sustainable energy future.

