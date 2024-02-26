Inside Singapore’s Ambitious Sustainable Aviation Blueprint

There is no doubting the role aviation plays in climate change.

In 2022, the industry accounted for 2% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, growing faster in recent decades than rail, road or shipping.

And with international travel demand back to pre-pandemic levels, the urgency for the industry to decarbonise has never been greater.

From airlines to aircraft manufacturers, the aviation industry has pledged to achieve net-zero flying by 2050, as per ICAO’s Long Term Global Aspirational Goal (LTAG) and IATA’s resolution.

Announcing concrete decarbonisation targets for the first time in aviation, Singapore is leading the charge on greening the skies with a new and ambitious roadmap to reaching net-zero aviation emissions by 2050.

Announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singapore’s Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint is aimed at revolutionising the aviation industry.