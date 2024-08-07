Starbucks & Huhtamaki’s Compostable Cold Drink Cups Trial

Globally, 141 million tonnes of plastic packaging waste is produced a year, totalling around 40% of all plastic waste.

Plastic production, use and disposal contribute about 1.8 billion tonnes of carbon emissions annually. In 2022, the global plastic packaging market was valued at more than US$265bn.

We’ve got a massive industry on our hands that is churning out some of the most harmful pollution in the world, not to mention the emissions and biodiversity impact.

In better news, the global sustainable plastic packaging market is expected to grow to almost US$143.7bn by 2030 thanks partly to some of the world’s largest companies looking to reduce their plastic pollution output.

DS Smith is reducing one billion pieces of plastic, SAP, EA Earth Action, Systemiq, Delterra and CDP have created a data-driven platform to reduce plastic waste and Acer has partnered with Plastic Bank to collect the equivalent of 2.5 million plastic bottles in Southeast Asia, to name a few.

The latest to release an innovative way to combat plastic waste? Coffee chain giant Starbucks.

Starbucks’ sustainable packaging

Alongside its recent reusable cup trial, Starbucks is bringing compostable cold cups to select stores in California and Minnesota.

“This move by Starbucks, along with their ongoing efforts to reduce plastic use and promote reusability, highlights the growing importance of sustainability in the food service industry,” says Robert Little, Sustainability Strategy Lead at Google.

“As more companies like Starbucks embrace more sustainable practices, we can hope to see an ‘up and to the right’ reduction in waste and a shift towards a more circular economy. While the sustainability road is long, winding and has many cul de sacs, these steps are certainly encouraging”