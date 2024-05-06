How Acer is Targeting 50 Tons of Ocean-Bound Plastic in 2024
This year’s Earth Day theme of Planet vs Plastics has publicly highlighted what many in the sustainability space can never forget – the long lasting impact of plastic pollution.
ICT specialist Acer has identified some key issues caused by excessive plastic waste:
- Clogging the digestive systems of marine animals and birds, leading to starvation, suffocation or infection
- Accumulating in the tissues and organs of animals and humans, causing inflammation, toxicity or hormonal disruption
- Transporting harmful chemicals or pathogens that can contaminate the food chain or water sources
- Reducing the quality and availability of natural resources, such as water, soil or biodiversity.
To reduce this negative impact, Acer has partnered with Plastic Bank to collect 50 tons of ocean-bound plastic in 2024, preventing the equivalent of 2.5 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean.
The Impact Program Partnership will be centred around Southeast Asia, working to support the livelihood of collection members in underdeveloped communities alongside tackling the problem of plastic pollution at the source. The partnership also provides support to under-developed communities by allowing residents to collect plastic and trade it for income, goods, and services to support their livelihood.
Plastic-centric sustainability strategy
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. In step with the evolving technology landscape, Acer fuses hardware, software and services – Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.
At the heart of Acer’s sustainability strategy is plastic waste.
“Plastic trash is a serious environmental problem that affects millions of people and animals around the world,” reads the company’s 2022 Sustainability Report.
“It originates from various plastic sources, some remain in landfills or end up as ocean trash, some break down into tiny fragments and enter the soil, water, and air and can be ingested by animals and humans.
“For Acer, the most efficient way to reduce plastic trash and its negative impacts is to use PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic on our products and replace virgin plastic usage. PCR plastic is made from plastic trash that is collected and recycled through various recycling channels.
“By using PCR plastic, we can save energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve natural resources, and divert waste from landfills and oceans."
Acer has set a clear goal to reach 20-30% in total PCR plastic usage by 2025. The 2022 report highlights that, between 2020-2022, over 30 million units used post consumer recycled plastics, and in 2022, 17% of PCR plastic content in computers and displays – putting the company on track to reach 20-30% PCR plastic content in computers and displays by 2025.
Virgin plastic reduction is also one of three key pillars in Acer’s net zero strategy.
Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO, Acer, says: “We are committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 starting from three major aspects - operations, products and services, and value chain, and we will continue to work toward the goals of using 20-30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in our computers and displays by 2025 and sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2035 for the Acer Group, for which we have reached 17% and 44% respectively in 2022."
He adds: “Through our green innovations and initiatives, we continue to move forward with humanity in mind, step by step, project by project and mission by mission.”
