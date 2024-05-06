How Acer is Targeting 50 Tons of Ocean-Bound Plastic in 2024

This year’s Earth Day theme of Planet vs Plastics has publicly highlighted what many in the sustainability space can never forget – the long lasting impact of plastic pollution.

ICT specialist Acer has identified some key issues caused by excessive plastic waste:

Clogging the digestive systems of marine animals and birds, leading to starvation, suffocation or infection

Accumulating in the tissues and organs of animals and humans, causing inflammation, toxicity or hormonal disruption

Transporting harmful chemicals or pathogens that can contaminate the food chain or water sources

Reducing the quality and availability of natural resources, such as water, soil or biodiversity.

To reduce this negative impact, Acer has partnered with Plastic Bank to collect 50 tons of ocean-bound plastic in 2024, preventing the equivalent of 2.5 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

The Impact Program Partnership will be centred around Southeast Asia, working to support the livelihood of collection members in underdeveloped communities alongside tackling the problem of plastic pollution at the source. The partnership also provides support to under-developed communities by allowing residents to collect plastic and trade it for income, goods, and services to support their livelihood.

Plastic-centric sustainability strategy

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. In step with the evolving technology landscape, Acer fuses hardware, software and services – Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.