Starbucks’ Sustainable Commitment to Renewable Energy
Starbucks has been a pioneer in integrating renewable energy into its operations since 2005.
The global coffeehouse chain has shown unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, achieving 100% renewable energy coverage for its US company-operated stores by 2015.
Despite these milestones, Starbucks has not taken a break.
The company continues to purchase renewable energy, powering thousands of its stores with wind and solar-generated electricity.
Prioritising renewable energy
Starbucks’ renewable energy commitment extends beyond the US – all company-owned stores in Canada, EMEA, and Japan are powered by renewable electricity.
Globally, Starbucks purchases enough renewable electricity to power 77% of its company-operated locations.
In its Becoming Resource Positive report, Starbucks stated, “We are committed to becoming resource positive — to give more than we take from the planet.
“We will store more carbon than we emit, eliminate waste and conserve and replenish more freshwater than we use.”
One powerful initiative is its partnership with Nexamp on six community solar projects in Illinois.
These projects, set to be operational by 2025, will provide significant energy savings to over 1,100 people and supply renewable electricity to 170 Illinois stores.
This is in addition to the 340 company-operated Illinois stores already powered by wind energy.
Michael Kobori, Starbucks’ Chief Sustainability Officer, says: “Starbucks is committed to our environmental promise to give more than we take, and we have a long history of renewable energy projects that bring clean energy to more communities.
“We’re proud to support Nexamp’s efforts to bring community solar into areas where it can have the most impact and make savings opportunities available to community members.”
These projects not only bring clean energy and savings benefits but also support employment opportunities and workforce development programmes throughout the state.
Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai says: “Community solar is a perfect way for retailers to make progress on their sustainability goals while also playing a role in the build-out of renewable energy resources that directly benefit their customers.
“Climate change is one of the most important issues of the day, and we can only make meaningful progress on decarbonisation when companies come together to develop impactful, inclusive solutions.”
Starbucks’ Greener Stores
Starbucks’ Impact Report highlights the brand's achievements in 2023, including the certification of over 6,000 stores as ‘Greener Stores’ in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and SCS Global Services.
These stores meet robust standards across eight environmental impact areas:
- Water stewardship
- Partner engagement
- Energy efficiency
- Waste diversion
- Renewable energy
- Responsible materials
- Responsible sites
- Responsible communities.
The company aims to have 10,000 Greener Stores worldwide by 2025.
Starbucks’ sustainability goals
Starbucks has committed to reducing its carbon, water, and waste footprints by 50% by 2030.
It has five focus areas to try and meet this goal:
- Expand plant-based menu options
- Shift away from single use packaging to reusable
- Invest in regenerative agriculture, reforestation forest conservation and water replenishment
- Work on better ways to manage waste
- Innovate with more responsible stores, operations, manufacturing and delivery
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- How Can Moving an F1 Race Date Support Net Zero Goals?Supply Chain Sustainability
- How is ABB Electrification Boosting Decarbonisation?Renewable Energy
- What are Mercedes-Benz’s Six Sustainability Focus Areas?Sustainability
- Deloitte Accelerators Help to Streamline CSRD ComplianceSustainability