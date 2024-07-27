Article
Renewable Energy

Starbucks’ Sustainable Commitment to Renewable Energy

By Jasmin Jessen
July 27, 2024
undefined mins
Share
Starbucks and Nexamp partner for community solar project in Illinois
Starbucks partners with Nexamp to power its Illinois stores sustainably using solar energy as part of its commitment to be resource positive

Starbucks has been a pioneer in integrating renewable energy into its operations since 2005. 

The global coffeehouse chain has shown unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, achieving 100% renewable energy coverage for its US company-operated stores by 2015.

Youtube Placeholder

Despite these milestones, Starbucks has not taken a break. 

The company continues to purchase renewable energy, powering thousands of its stores with wind and solar-generated electricity.

Prioritising renewable energy

Starbucks’ renewable energy commitment extends beyond the US – all company-owned stores in Canada, EMEA, and Japan are powered by renewable electricity. 

Globally, Starbucks purchases enough renewable electricity to power 77% of its company-operated locations.

In its Becoming Resource Positive report, Starbucks stated, “We are committed to becoming resource positive — to give more than we take from the planet. 

“We will store more carbon than we emit, eliminate waste and conserve and replenish more freshwater than we use.”

One powerful initiative is its partnership with Nexamp on six community solar projects in Illinois. 

These projects, set to be operational by 2025, will provide significant energy savings to over 1,100 people and supply renewable electricity to 170 Illinois stores. 

This is in addition to the 340 company-operated Illinois stores already powered by wind energy.

Michael Kobori, Starbucks’ Chief Sustainability Officer, says: “Starbucks is committed to our environmental promise to give more than we take, and we have a long history of renewable energy projects that bring clean energy to more communities. 

Michael Kobori, CSO of Starbucks

“We’re proud to support Nexamp’s efforts to bring community solar into areas where it can have the most impact and make savings opportunities available to community members.”

These projects not only bring clean energy and savings benefits but also support employment opportunities and workforce development programmes throughout the state. 

Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai says: “Community solar is a perfect way for retailers to make progress on their sustainability goals while also playing a role in the build-out of renewable energy resources that directly benefit their customers. 

Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp

“Climate change is one of the most important issues of the day, and we can only make meaningful progress on decarbonisation when companies come together to develop impactful, inclusive solutions.”

Starbucks’ Greener Stores

Starbucks’ Impact Report highlights the brand's achievements in 2023, including the certification of over 6,000 stores as ‘Greener Stores’ in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and SCS Global Services. 

These stores meet robust standards across eight environmental impact areas: 

  • Water stewardship 
  • Partner engagement 
  • Energy efficiency 
  • Waste diversion 
  • Renewable energy 
  • Responsible materials 
  • Responsible sites 
  • Responsible communities.

The company aims to have 10,000 Greener Stores worldwide by 2025. 

Starbucks’ sustainability goals

Starbucks has committed to reducing its carbon, water, and waste footprints by 50% by 2030. 

It has five focus areas to try and meet this goal:

  • Expand plant-based menu options 
  • Shift away from single use packaging to reusable
  • Invest in regenerative agriculture, reforestation forest conservation and water replenishment
  • Work on better ways to manage waste
  • Innovate with more responsible stores, operations, manufacturing and delivery

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

SustainabilityRenewable energyStarbucksSolar energyNexampESG
Share
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!

Featured Articles

Henkel Transforms Industrial CO₂ into Eco-Friendly Adhesives

Henkel and Celanese are boosting sustainability in the packaging industry by developing water-based adhesives made from captured CO₂ emissions

Brian Cox & Hogan Lovells: Is the Earth Worth Saving?

Professor Brian Cox, renowned astrophysicist and environmentalist, spoke at Hogan Lovells' ESG GameChangers Summit about the impacts of climate change

SAF: Helping Microsoft & DB Schenker Cut Supply Chain Carbon

Logistics company DB Schenker is working with Microsoft Cloud Logistics on the use of sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable marine fuel to decarbonise

DP World: How Three Degrees Could Change Food Supply Chains

Supply Chain Sustainability

Inside Volvo & Dassault Systèmes' Innovative EV Partnership

Tech & AI

Does the Free Market Have Climate Action in Shackles?

Sustainability