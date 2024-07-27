Starbucks’ Sustainable Commitment to Renewable Energy

Despite these milestones, Starbucks has not taken a break.

The company continues to purchase renewable energy, powering thousands of its stores with wind and solar-generated electricity.

Prioritising renewable energy

Starbucks’ renewable energy commitment extends beyond the US – all company-owned stores in Canada, EMEA, and Japan are powered by renewable electricity.

Globally, Starbucks purchases enough renewable electricity to power 77% of its company-operated locations.

In its Becoming Resource Positive report, Starbucks stated, “We are committed to becoming resource positive — to give more than we take from the planet.

“We will store more carbon than we emit, eliminate waste and conserve and replenish more freshwater than we use.”

One powerful initiative is its partnership with Nexamp on six community solar projects in Illinois.

These projects, set to be operational by 2025, will provide significant energy savings to over 1,100 people and supply renewable electricity to 170 Illinois stores.

This is in addition to the 340 company-operated Illinois stores already powered by wind energy.

Michael Kobori, Starbucks’ Chief Sustainability Officer, says: “Starbucks is committed to our environmental promise to give more than we take, and we have a long history of renewable energy projects that bring clean energy to more communities.