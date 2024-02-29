Starbucks: The Journey to Carbon-Neutral Green Coffee

While sipping your morning cup of joe, consider this.

Growing demand for coffee has led to a 50% increase in production over the last 30 years, according to the International Coffee Organisation.

Today, 3 billion cups of coffee are consumed worldwide each day and the annual revenue of the global coffee industry is estimated to exceed US$200 billion.

With consumption rising 2% to 2.5% annually, demand for coffee is expected to triple by 2050.

And while the economic impact of the coffee sector is impressive, the environmental impact is not.

From deforestation to non-ethical labour practices, coffee production is among the most environmentally and socially exploitative agricultural values chains.

But change is afoot.

Coffee companies are increasingly greening their coffee supply chains, as consumers demand greener coffee and government legislation towards sustainability rolls out.

Chief among these is the ground-breaking EU Deforestation regulation, which took effect last June giving large companies 18 months for implementation.

Designed to prevent the import of products linked to deforestation and human rights abuses, the law’s ban on commodities produced on newly deforested land, including coffee, will force companies to trace their supplies back to a plot of land and submit the proof.