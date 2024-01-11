Here’s a conundrum – how to balance global expansion of the world’s biggest coffee chain and US$100 billion business while also becoming more sustainable.

It’s far from an easy task when you are a company as ubiquitous as Starbucks, and one best tackled after a stiff cup of the black stuff.

Which is why Seattle's most famous export is adopting what it calls the Triple Shot Reinvention with Two Pumps strategy. Launched in November 2023, the aim is to focus on ‘elevating the Starbucks brand, strengthening the company’s digital capabilities, and becoming truly global’. The ‘two pumps’ are unlocking efficiency and reinvigorating partner culture.

This Reinvention concept was introduced by founder Howard Schultz at the company’s Investor Day in September 2022. Since then, Schultz has stepped aside, with Laxman Narasimhan taking over the role of CEO in April 2023.

The strategy sets out a roadmap for how the company will deliver long-term, sustainable growth and deliver significant returns to shareholders.

Before taking the helm, Narasimhan spent five months immersing himself in the company, working in more than 30 stores, visiting manufacturing plants and support centres globally, and even earning his barista certificate.

Clearly Narasimhan is committed to the cause, but what does the Triple Shot Reinvention actually look like, and how does sustainability fit in?

Here are the aims for the three pillars of the concept: