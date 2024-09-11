Sustainability LIVE Q+A: Kyndryl’s Faith Taylor

Q – What is your take on AI in sustainability?

Faith:

“I was just on the AI panel and we were talking about where we are with AI. I said we're still developing AI.

“AI is built on the data that we provide. If we put in good data, we'll get good output. We put in bad data, we're going to get bad output. But at the end of the day, we're developing it.

“So how do we develop it in a responsible way, in a sustainable way, in a way that's inclusive? And if you have that intent, you will build with the end in mind, you will get there.”

Q – How do you see events such as these contributing to the broader sustainability movement?

Faith:

“These events are where collaboration and networking happen. They are where you learn.

“I'm here talking with other people on a panel and I'm like, ‘oh, that's an interesting idea, maybe I can apply that’.

“So that learning, collaboration and networking are critical to accelerating change.”

Q – How do you anticipate your sustainability practices changing over the next five years?

Faith:

“We've had to walk the talk and we continue to need to demonstrate through our own portfolio footprint ecosystem that we are doing the things that we're recommending to our customers.

“What I see changing in the next five years is accelerating change. And the other piece that I see that's going to happen is that we're going to have to adapt and we're going to have to mitigate.

“And the reason why I'm saying that is we are all focused on net zero, getting to that reduction, being responsible, but at the same time, climate change is accelerating.

“So we're going to have to do more adapting of the portfolio of our customers to the risks in terms of climate change, impacts to your assets, impacts to your people.”

