Sustainability LIVE: Q & A with Kearney’s Angela Hultberg

Q – How do you feel your sustainability practices are going to evolve?

Angela: “We have to walk the walk ourselves. We can't just go around telling other companies what to do. So we work very hard with our own emissions.

“Obviously a lot of that comes from flying. How do we reduce travel? How do we invest in sustainable aviation fuels? How do we make sure that we understand internal carbon pricing?

“The other big opportunity we have is through our clients. If we can help them do better, then that's the biggest impact we can have. So we are helping our clients no matter where on that journey they are, which is great for me because I get to engage on so many different things, so many different maturity levels.

“Some companies are still at the very start. You have to help them set up and get going. Some companies are very mature and we can start talking about really, really challenging things like regenerative, like how to completely shift your business to become a regenerative business. So it never gets boring.

“You just need to make sure as a consultant that you are up to date and that you meet your clients where they are.”

