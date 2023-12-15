The report Unlocking the Trillion-Dollar Fashion Decarbonisation Opportunity: Existing and innovative Solutions estimates that more than 2% of greenhouse gas emissions comes from the industry, and that a trillion dollars is needed to decarbonise by 2050.

That report was produced by Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) and Fashion for Food and supported by HSBC, and now Aii and HSBC are joining forces again to support decarbonisation solutions.

HSBC has pledged US$4 million to Aii’s US$250 million Fashion Climate Fund (FCF) over the next three years, and will also provide sustainability and finance expertise to support the drive to halve emissions by 2030.

“At HSBC we are not only leveraging our philanthropy but also our trade finance expertise to support the apparel sector’s journey to net zero and the decarbonisation of trade and global supply chains,” said Jenny McInnes, Group Head Sustainability Policy and Partnerships at HSBC.

With a global market cap of US$148 billion and assets of over US$3 trillion, HSBC is the first bank to join the fund.



“Aii plays an important role in bringing key stakeholders to design solutions that tackle some of the systemic challenges facing the apparel and footwear industry," says McInnes.

Aii is also building financial tools to create greater incentives for suppliers to embrace decarbonisation projects via access to affordable capital, in conjunction with The Rockefeller Foundation.



Earlier this year, Aii met with key stakeholders including HSBC, BNP-Paribas, Standard Chartered, MAS Holdings, Brandix, PVH, Lululemon, H&M Group and Guidehouse to discuss plans for a climate finance solutions marketplace for access to affordable finance.



HSBC’s pledge will help support FCF in building the infrastructure needed to enable partners to identify their needs and secure finance for decarbonisation solutions – including renewable energy.

