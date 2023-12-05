Next time you are reaching for that new pair of jeans that you probably don’t really need, think on this – the fashion industry accounts for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and that is set to grow along with increased population and levels of consumption.

While the catwalk may be in the doghouse, there are many in the fashion industry taking a stand – with Stella McCartney arguably the loudest and most influential voice.

The daughter of Beatle Paul McCartney and photographer, animal rights campaigner, and meat-free pioneer Linda McCartney (nee Eastman), Stella McCartney has become a beacon for sustainability and conscious fashion since launching her own label in 2001, in conjunction with Gucci.

The only major fashion house in the industry to have had ethics at its heart since day one, the brand is the first luxury fashion brand to never use animal leather, feathers, fur or skins – and adopted sustainability principles in 2006.

Those principles have evolved, with Stella McCartney taking the industry lead on cruelty-free alternative materials, process innovation, circular ambitions, regenerative practices, and community wellbeing.

As proven in the company’s just-released Impact Report 2023, in which the brand explains how its focus on sustainability remains the same with innovation continuing to be the “driving force behind where we position ourselves as a brand that is impacting and influencing the broader industry”.