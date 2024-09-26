The Smurfit Westrock Guide to Being a Sustainable Business

Smurfit Westrock is a global leader in sustainable paper and packaging, operating in 40 countries with more than 100,000 employees, more than 500 packaging converting operations and 62 paper mills.



With so many moving parts, a value chain the size of Smurfit Westrock's could leave a substantial and literal paper trail of emissions and pollution.

However, the US-based company, the result of a 2023 merger between Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, has extremely strong sustainability credentials.



After the merger, Tony Smurfit, Group CEO, said: “We believe that this combination has created the go-to leader and partner of choice in sustainable packaging. I’m proud to be chosen to lead this great team of people.”