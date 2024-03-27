Top 10: Sustainability Awards 2024

Sustainability is increasingly embedded in the DNA of businesses and their leaders.

As awareness and implementation of targets and projects has grown, so has the prevalence of awards that recognise those that are (metaphorically-speaking) pulling up trees in their pursuit of net zero.

10. Sustainable Future Awards

Sustainable Future Awards is in its first year and includes a host of categories under four main areas: Recycling Excellence and Innovation; Energy Excellence and Innovation; Circular Economy Innovation; Overall Achievement.

According to its website: “The Sustainable Future Awards aims to seek out great examples of innovative thinking and action taken, of excellence in management, service and learning and development, and performance in terms of business outcomes, whether from a single investment in a new process to the performance of the whole company.”

This year’s awards ceremony is on 14 June at Ecology Pavilion Mile End Park, London.

The call for entries for 2025 launches on 1 September.

9. Energy Globe Awards

Fire, Earth, Air, Water and Youth are the five categories for the Energy Globe Awards, plus a special category, Sustainable Start-Up. It includes local, national and international ceremonies and first ran in 1999. The ceremonies are hosted – largely online – by scores of countries and culminate in the naming of the winner of the Energy Globe World Award.

The awards are organised by the Independent Energy Globe Foundation from Austria.

8. SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Each year, the SEAL Awards recognises the 50 most sustainable companies in the world and the most impactful and innovative environmental initiatives.

Its website says: “Our core beliefs maintain that environmental progress requires true leadership, leadership deserves recognition, and recognition is a form of accountability.”

The acronym stands for Sustainability, Environmental, Achievement and Leadership.

Awards categories, which will honour dozens of global companies, include Environmental Initiative, Sustainable Innovation, Sustainable Service and Sustainable Product.

7. Global Good Awards

Entries are still open for the Global Good Awards, closing on 3 May. They feature 20 categories, including Circular Economy, Company of the Year, AI for Good, Product of the Year, Wild World: Recover, Regenerate, Rewild, and Climate Action; Race to Net Zero.

The awards website says it is: “An all-inclusive sustainability awards programme, open to all organisations, large and small.”

It adds: “We’re an all-inclusive awards programme and will recognise and reward organisations of all shapes and sizes that are making strides towards a better world for people, the planet and the global economy.”

6. Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Awards

The deadline for nominations for these awards is 21 June. It has six main categories: Sustainability Leadership; Sustainability Initiative of the Year; Sustainability Product of the Year; Sustainability Service of the Year; Sustainability Hero (Executive) and Sustainability Champion (Non-Executive).

The awards website says: “No matter your industry, no matter your location, no matter your size, stake or market share, every business has one thing in common: the planet we share.

“Our Sustainability Awards seek to applaud companies which have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.”

5. The International Green Apple Awards for Environmental Best Practice

The awards were established in 1994 as an annual campaign to recognise, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world.

The deadline for free entries is 30 June, with late entries accepted until 31 July. All of the winners – green champions, gold, silver and bronze – can attend a presentation ceremony at the Houses of Parliament in November.

4. Sustainability Awards (formerly the Responsible Business Awards)

These awards have been running for 14 years and are organised by Reuters. Its website says: “The Sustainability Awards recognise those that are truly having an impact on business, society and the environment – delivering a new blueprint for business in the 21st century.”

Nominations close on 28 June, with the process culminating in the awards ceremony in October.

3. AIPH World Green City Awards

The ceremony for the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024 will be on 25 September at the Royal Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, Netherlands. It will be part of the official program of the first Future Green City World Congress, held from 23-26 September and featuring experts from around the world talking about shaping greener cities of the future.

The awards have seven categories, with three finalists for each. A Grand WInner will be chosen from the seven category victors.

2. edie Net Zero Awards

The awards website says they “have been created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy”.

Among the 16 categories are: Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year; Energy Efficient Project of the Year; Smart Systems and Flexibility Project of the Year; Retailer of the Year; Net-Zero Hero.

