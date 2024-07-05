Walmart’s Tech Innovation Boosts Sustainable Local Farming

Walmart serves 225 million customers each week and offers them a choice of 75 million products, each with its own environmental footprint.



The United Nations reports that 13% of food produced is wasted between harvest and retail, and this accounts for 38% of total energy usage in the global food system.



Walmart is taking steps to reduce this and improve their supply chain with new technology in a partnership with farming tech start-up Agritask.



Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart (and top spot on our list of Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024), is trying to improve things quickly.