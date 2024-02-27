How Walmart is Successfully Driving Scope 3 Decarbonisation

For retail, the biggest challenge on the journey to decarbonisation is also the most crucial.

Accounting for around 25% of global emissions, much of the retail industry’s emissions occur in the retail value chain.

In fact, these so-called Scope 3 emissions make up to 98% of its total emissions.

And so, to make impactful reductions, they must decarbonise their value chains.

For Walmart Inc., the world’s biggest retailer, tackling Scope 3 is certainly no mean feat – and why the retailer’s latest milestone is significant.

Announced during an earnings call, CEO Doug McMillon said Walmart’s suppliers have avoided, reduced or sequestered 1 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from their value chains – more than the annual emissions for Germany.

What’s more, this goal has been achieved six years ahead of schedule – putting the retail giant on track to reach net zero by 2040.

This achievement comes as Walmart’s shares hi at record high following stronger-than-expected first quarter financial results.

Sales rose rose 5.7% to US$173.38 billion – with sales rising 4% over the last 12 months and global ecommerce sales surging 23%.