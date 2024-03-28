Walmart Targets Waste with Unspun 3D Fabric Weaving Tie-Up

What a waste

“One big problem with the clothing industry today is that because clothing is made before people want it, excess inventory has to be produced,” says Beth.

There will be no leg seams in the 3D-woven chino, making for a stronger and lighter product, and labels will be woven into the garment instead of sewn in, creating greater comfort.

Kevin Martin, co-founder and chief technology officer, unspun, said: “We were connected with Walmart because as we start talking about the ability to produce in the US on demand, there are very few people thinking about that as actively as Walmart.”

Not stopping at apparel

“Walmart seeking out a company like ours and collaborating in such a deep manner validates the immensity of the problem, the potential of the technology and the solution and how pioneering Walmart is,” says Walden Lam, co-founder and chief executive officer, unspun.

A Walmart spokesperson said: “Fighting this waste stream in the apparel industry is a significant global challenge that we’re aiming to tackle at Walmart.

“In 2023, we announced a pilot project with Rubi Laboratories to explore incorporating their patent-pending carbon capture process into our supply chain and convert carbon emissions into thread used in a garment prototype.

“But we’re not stopping at the apparel industry.”

Walmart’s goal is to be powered 50% by renewable energy in its own operations by 2025 and 100% by 2035.

The spokesperson said: “In 2017, we announced a bold ambition to work with our suppliers to reduce, avoid or sequester one gigaton — that’s 1 billion metric tons — of greenhouse gas emissions in product value chains by 2030.

“On 21 February, with the help of more than 5,900 suppliers, we announced we’ve reached that goal – six years ahead of schedule.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******