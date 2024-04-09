Article
Sustainability

Top 100 Women 2024: Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart - No.1

By Georgia Wilson
April 09, 2024
undefined mins
Kathleen McLaughlin, CSO, Walmart
Kathleen McLaughlin, CSO, Walmart
Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability honours Walmart’s Kathleen McLaughlin at Number 1 for 2024

Paving the way for future generations, these women in sustainability are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation and capitalising on strategic opportunities within the movement as well as their efforts to support not only other women in the industry but other underrepresented groups too.

Walmart
  • Industry - Retail
  • Revenue - US$611bn
  • Employees - 2,100,000
  • HQ Location - Bentonville, Arkansas, United States
  • CEO - Doug McMillon

Kathleen McLaughlin

Kathleen McLaughlin, CSO, Walmart

As CSO, she works with her team to create economic opportunities, foster inclusive economic development, enhance the sustainability of food, apparel and general merchandise supply chains, and strengthen the resilience of local communities. 

Investing in people and businesses in the supply chain, under her stewardship Walmart surpassed US$1.4bn in giving worldwide, including US$1bn in food donations in 2023 - an initiative McLaughlin takes great pride in.

McLaughlin’s specialities lie in business strategy and transformation, sustainability, renewable energy, climate change, finance, acquisitions and competitive analysis.

At Walmart we like to spend a minute celebrating success and then get on with doing something even better Kathleen McLaughin, CSO, Walmart (Sustainability Magazine)

Congratulations to all those on the Top 100 Women in Sustainability list who have been recognised. All deserve their place in recognition of the amazing work they are doing to not only drive the industry forward but to pave the way for future generations.

To find out who else is featured in this year’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability, click here.

More to come in 2024

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting four events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

DE&IESGTop 100
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 100 Women 2024: Kate Brandt, Google- No.2

Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability honours Google’s Kate Brandt at Number 2 for 2024

Schneider Electric Sponsors Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Schneider Electric joins Sustainability LIVE Dubai – 19 March 2024 – as a sponsor of the virtual event

SAVE THE DATE: Sustainability LIVE New York 2024

Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE New York in 2024 Virtually, 3-4 June

Sustainability LIVE: Upcoming Events in 2024/2025

Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE: Upcoming Events in 2024

ESG

Glen White, BizClik CEO and the Future of Sustainability

Net Zero