Top 100 Women 2024: Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart - No.1
- Industry - Retail
- Revenue - US$611bn
- Employees - 2,100,000
- HQ Location - Bentonville, Arkansas, United States
- CEO - Doug McMillon
Kathleen McLaughlin
As CSO, she works with her team to create economic opportunities, foster inclusive economic development, enhance the sustainability of food, apparel and general merchandise supply chains, and strengthen the resilience of local communities.
Investing in people and businesses in the supply chain, under her stewardship Walmart surpassed US$1.4bn in giving worldwide, including US$1bn in food donations in 2023 - an initiative McLaughlin takes great pride in.
McLaughlin’s specialities lie in business strategy and transformation, sustainability, renewable energy, climate change, finance, acquisitions and competitive analysis.
At Walmart we like to spend a minute celebrating success and then get on with doing something even better Kathleen McLaughin, CSO, Walmart (Sustainability Magazine)
