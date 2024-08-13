What is the United Nations’ Net Zero Banking Alliance?

With a pledge of more than US$135bn towards green finance by 2030, FAB is a force in sustainability in the MENA region working to bring more financial institutions in the area into NZBA, as well as supporting the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

In 2017, FAB was a signatory to the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, before becoming the first bank in the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to join NZBA in 2021.

“Financial institutions have played key roles in several transformations over past decades, including the move to digital, and the rise of ESG and compliance considerations,” Shergiil shares.

“We must also play a similar role in confronting the challenge of climate change. We are advocating for more banks in Africa and the MENA region to commit to collective action and join the NZBA by then because it’s not possible to achieve net zero without their involvement. These are big challenges where FAB can facilitate discussions and help catalyse action.”

The members of the Steering Group are:

Amalgamated Bank

Bank of America

Banorte

BBVA

CIMB

Citi

FAB

La Banque Postale

Lloyds Banking Group

Maybank

MUFG

Nordea

RBC

Westpac

The Steering Group aims to represent the wider members of NZBA, with Nordea currently representing the Nordic region.

“In recent years we have seen a wave of new standards, initiatives and principles to help speed up and make the financial industry’s sustainability actions more ambitious, transparent and comparable,” says Anja Hannerz, Head of Group Sustainability at Nordea.

“Although these standards and guidelines have a big impact on financial institutions and ultimately on corporates’ strategies and targets, the Nordic presence in the decision-making has been thin.

“We think it’s important to have a Nordic voice in the decision-making and hope to contribute to the acceleration towards net zero.”