When it comes to net zero ambition, First Abu Dhabi Bank is leading the MENA region’s banking sector charge – and is now taking bigger sustainability strides with new targets ahead of COP28.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi but with a strategic global footprint across 20 markets and total assets of US$323 billion, the UAE’s largest lender is among the top 50 globally by market cap – and one of the world’s largest banking institutions.

FAB is also the best ESG performer within the MENA banking system and sits in the top 10% of global banks in ESG rating, according to Refinitiv – not to mention the leading bank in the region’s green finance market.

Such accolades are unsurprising, given the bank’s growing list of regional and global sustainability firsts.

The first bank to commit to the UAE's net-zero target by 2050, the first GCC bank to join the UN-convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance in 2021 (and is still the only UAE signatory), and the first MENA-region bank to issue a green bond (2017).

FAB has since completed 14 more bonds and remains top in the MENA Bond market, as it look to achieve US$75 billion in sustainable finance by 2030.

Just this month, the bank issued the first-ever UAE dirham-denominated green sukuk, marking the largest at AED1.3 billion, and delivering “an important milestone for both green finance and Islamic finance in the UAE”, Group CEO Hana Al Rostamani said in a statement.

