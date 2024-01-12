Not so long ago, most people would stick with the same bank for life.



Research published by the European Payments Council back in 2013 showed that people were more likely to stay loyal to their brick–and-mortar banks than their partners (remaining with their banks for 17 years on average while marriages averaged less than 12 years).

Blame the parents. More than half of those questioned at the time chose their bank based on the institutions patronised by their mother or father, and moving bank was a cumbersome chore.

But times, thankfully, have changed. Nowadays, it is much easier and more common for customers to change banks, often enticed by special monetary incentives but increasingly down to the service they receive as customers and the bank’s sustainability credentials.

A September 2023 survey by Statista showed that 8% of Canadians were ‘Very Likely’ to change their primary bank, with a further 13% ‘Likely’.

In the UK, there was a 69% increase in the number of people switching banks in Q4 2022, according to research by the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), with more than 367,000 shifters attracted by those cash incentives and better sevice.

Digital banks are changing the game. Flexible, user-friendly fintechs are winning customers with simple, mobile-first banking that younger generations especially are expecting. Why is it so competitive? That’s because even fintechs like Monzo and Revolut estimate lifetime customer value at more than US$2,700.

This is why both traditional banks and fintechs are upping their game when it comes to their sustainability and ESG credentials.

