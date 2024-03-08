OUT NOW: Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024

In Honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine is kickstarting the launch of BizClik’s annual Top 100 Women supplement for 2024.

First launched in 2021, BizClik embarked on a mission to celebrate the Top 100 Women in FinTech, Supply Chain and Technology. A welcomed challenge of narrowing down the nominations to the best of the best, the definitive list champions influential leaders in sustainability who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement.

Paving the way for future generations, these women are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups.

Featuring influential executives from the likes of Google, Amazon, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Unilever, General Motors, Intel, HSBC, Kearney, and Mastercard discover who features in this year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability.

To read the Top 100 Women in Sustainability supplement, click here.