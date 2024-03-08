OUT NOW! Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
In Honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine is kickstarting the launch of BizClik’s annual Top 100 Women supplement for 2024.
First launched in 2021, BizClik embarked on a mission to celebrate the Top 100 Women in FinTech, Supply Chain and Technology. A welcomed challenge of narrowing down the nominations to the best of the best, the definitive list champions influential leaders in sustainability who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement.
Paving the way for future generations, these women are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups.
Featuring influential executives from the likes of Google, Amazon, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Unilever, General Motors, Intel, HSBC, Kearney, and Mastercard discover who features in this year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability.
I am honoured to represent Coca-Cola and be recognised among leaders driving positive business impact and sustainability for communities Bea Perez, EVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
The Method
The Top 100 Women supplements are analysed by an in-house data team and ranked by several criteria including - but not exclusive to - job roles, years of experience, company size, revenue, and nominations.
All that have featured within the Top 100 supplements since their launch in 2021 have earned their place on the list, as well as the respect of their peers through hard work, talent and determination.
Sustainability and ESG at all corporate levels is a critical business practice to build resilience into the core functions that interconnect our environmental, social and economic systems, whilst balancing human needs with the health of the planet. This year’s 'Top 100 Women in Sustainability' highlights the leaders who are dedicated to making a positive impact. BizClik and Sustainability Magazine continues to be proud to celebrate the successful women driving 'leadership and advocacy' across their industries and organisations Glen White, CEO and Founder, BizClik
More to come in 2024…
