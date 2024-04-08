Video
Supply Chain Sustainability

Cat5 Resources Takes Proactive Stance on Disaster Resilience

By Sean Ashcroft
April 08, 2024
undefined mins
Cat5 Resources CEO Cindy Perez on how the company keeps critical infrastructure operational before, during, and after commercial power outages

Cindy Perez, CEO of Cat5, boasts a stellar background in logistics and disaster recovery. Rising to prominence as Director of Logistics at Specialized Transportation Inc, a division of North American Van Lines, she garnered numerous awards for her oversight of Fortune 500 companies' logistical needs. 

Her mettle was tested during Hurricane Charlie in 2004, where she orchestrated the deployment of 800 generators and took on fuelling responsibilities when a partner company faltered. 

Post-Charlie, she co-founded an emergency fueling venture, propelling it to a $38 million valuation with strategic contracts.

As a result of Perez’s expertise and determination, her venture saw 264% growth in 2012 alone. That provided the platform for her to launch Cat5 Resources.

Initially, she focused on disaster recovery and backup power solutions for wireless carriers and various commercial and industrial sectors, but the company has gone on to become a diversified supplier of technical and operational services across the southern US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. 

Over the past five years, Cat5 Resources has evolved its offerings beyond emergency fueling and logistics, adding facilities maintenance services and a fleet of versatile fuel trailers.

Perez says Cat5 has embraced “a proactive stance on disaster resilience”, by developing customised preparedness plans and launching a portable power sales and rentals division for comprehensive emergency and routine power solutions.

She explains the company’s mission is “to exceed customer expectations by providing high-quality services that ensure the integrity of the nation’s critical infrastructures”. 

A major Cat5 customer is T-Mobile, for which it provides a suite of services across 12 markets, focusing on ensuring the reliability and efficiency of its cellular network. 

“Our role is critical in helping T-Mobile deliver a consistent, reliable service to its customers, and shows the depth and breadth of our expertise in telecoms infrastructure support,” says Perez.


******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

Cat5 ResourcesDisaster Recovery T-MobileCindy Perez
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Capgemini Invent VP Keynote

Taking to the stage at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, Courtney Holm, Capgemini Invent VP, delivers a keynote on future-proofing strategies

#Climate Adaptation#Sustainability LIVE#Strategy
Tech & AI

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Cognizant CSO's Keynote

ESG

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Sustainability & ESG Panel

Net Zero

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – Schneider Electric keynote