Cat5 Resources Takes Proactive Stance on Disaster Resilience

Cindy Perez, CEO of Cat5, boasts a stellar background in logistics and disaster recovery. Rising to prominence as Director of Logistics at Specialized Transportation Inc, a division of North American Van Lines, she garnered numerous awards for her oversight of Fortune 500 companies' logistical needs.

Her mettle was tested during Hurricane Charlie in 2004, where she orchestrated the deployment of 800 generators and took on fuelling responsibilities when a partner company faltered.

Post-Charlie, she co-founded an emergency fueling venture, propelling it to a $38 million valuation with strategic contracts.

As a result of Perez’s expertise and determination, her venture saw 264% growth in 2012 alone. That provided the platform for her to launch Cat5 Resources.

Initially, she focused on disaster recovery and backup power solutions for wireless carriers and various commercial and industrial sectors, but the company has gone on to become a diversified supplier of technical and operational services across the southern US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Over the past five years, Cat5 Resources has evolved its offerings beyond emergency fueling and logistics, adding facilities maintenance services and a fleet of versatile fuel trailers.

Perez says Cat5 has embraced “a proactive stance on disaster resilience”, by developing customised preparedness plans and launching a portable power sales and rentals division for comprehensive emergency and routine power solutions.

She explains the company’s mission is “to exceed customer expectations by providing high-quality services that ensure the integrity of the nation’s critical infrastructures”.

A major Cat5 customer is T-Mobile, for which it provides a suite of services across 12 markets, focusing on ensuring the reliability and efficiency of its cellular network.

“Our role is critical in helping T-Mobile deliver a consistent, reliable service to its customers, and shows the depth and breadth of our expertise in telecoms infrastructure support,” says Perez.





