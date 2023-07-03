The world’s leading maritime body has opened pivotal week-long talks to find a way forward on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the industry.

The 80th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) takes place from today (July 3) and will run until July 7. The talks are being held at the London HQ of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Top of the agenda is the expected adoption by the IMO of an upgraded greenhouse gas strategy. The talks involve delegates from 175 shipping countries, who are seeking to agree on a new timeline for decarbonising their industry.

The IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations, and is responsible for regulating shipping. The MEPC, meanwhile, addresses environmental issues under IMO’s remit, including GHG emissions from ships.

Global shipping needs ambitious GHG plans

The IMO’s revised GHG strategy contains concrete reduction targets and is expected to outline a raft of technical and economic measures designed to set global shipping on an ambitious path towards phasing out GHG emissions.

The shipping industry is under growing pressure to dramatically curb planet-warming emissions.

An estimated 90% of the products and goods the world consumes travel by ship, and today’s vessels frequently burn highly polluting heavy fuel oils – also known as residual fuels – that have a high sulphur content. These contribute as much as 3% of the world's global carbon dioxide emissions, which is roughly the same volume of CO2 in a single year as Germany produces.

This could grow by as much as half again by the middle of this century if strong action isn't taken, experts warn. Despite all this, maritime shipping is the biggest global sector without a goal of cutting emissions to net zero.

The BBC reports climate campaigners as saying it would be the climate "deal of the decade" if the IMO deal is agreed.

For years, the shipping industry, governments and environmental groups have struggled to make any headway on making the transport of goods by sea less environmentally destructive.

The BBC also comments that the maritime emissions issue is so thorny it was not included as part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement to tackle the causes of global warming.

