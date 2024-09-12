Mitie Wins Diversity Award at Global Sustainability Awards
Mitie, the largest facilities management company in the UK, has demonstrated a comprehensive approach to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) within its workforce and beyond.
The company has set ambitious targets, aiming for 40% female and 20% racially diverse senior leadership by 2025.
As of the current fiscal year, it has achieved 32% and 13% respectively.
Central to Mitie's strategy is data-driven decision making. With 100% disclosure rates for gender and ethnicity, the firm has significantly improved its ability to track and address disparities. This approach has yielded results, with the mean gender pay gap narrowing to 11.2% from 12% in the previous year.
The company's commitment extends to developing talent through over 70 apprenticeship programmes, ranging from entry-level to advanced qualifications.
A notable initiative is the bespoke 'Senior Women in Leadership' apprenticeship, which addresses challenges such as imposter syndrome and work-life balance.
Mitie's efforts to create an inclusive culture are evident in its 'Count Me In' campaign, which garnered 23,000 inclusivity commitments and 50,000 learning interactions.
The company has also implemented practical support measures, such as guides for managers on supporting colleagues with endometriosis and during Ramadan.
Engagement with the wider business community forms a key part of Mitie's strategy.
The firm hosts events with clients like M&S and Vodafone to share best practices, and participates in roundtables with organisations such as Deloitte.
Their supplier scorecard system encourages partners to prioritise DE&I in their own operations.
While challenges remain, Mitie's holistic approach to DE&I appears to be yielding positive outcomes.
The increase in diversity network membership and event attendance by 500%, along with improved engagement scores among racially diverse colleagues, suggests that the company is making strides in creating a more inclusive workplace.
Steven Downes, Editor-in-Chief, Sustainability Magazine, said: “Diversity in business does not happen by accident: it requires action, targets and determination. Mitie is a true pioneer in this sphere and is a worthy winner of this award.”
The awards
Launched in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 debuted at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.
The comprehensive programme acknowledges companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking in a multitude of categories
The awards celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, and offer free entry for charities and NGOs.
“It was an honour to spotlight such a wide range of incredible companies at the inaugural Global Sustainability and ESG awards,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
“At a time where it is crucial that companies are getting their sustainability strategy right, it is more important than ever to uplift and celebrate the frontrunners, the innovators and the pioneers who are developing innovative initiatives, projects and strategies that will have a positive impact on the planet for years to come.
“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.
“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”
The Diversity Award
The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards is proud to recognise companies that champion diversity, fostering equity and inclusivity in the workplace.
The companies shortlisted for this award are:
-
Davies
-
EPAM Systems
-
GUESS
-
Mitie
These companies have all demonstrated active cultivation of diversity, equity and inclusion within its workforce, including through positive feedback from its workforce in response to DE&I.
Alongside seeing internal development as a result of a more diverse workforce, these companies actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion among partners or other organisations.
Highly Commended: Davies & EPAM Systems
The two highly commended companies for the Diversity Award are Davies and EPAM Systems, two companies have made significant strides in fostering equitable workplaces. Both organisations, with global workforces exceeding 8,000 employees, have implemented comprehensive strategies to cultivate diverse and inclusive environments.
Davies, led by CEO Dan Saulter, has adopted a "championing diversity of thought" approach.
This ethos is evident in the company’s establishment of six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including LGBTQ+, Working Families & Caregivers, and a Women's Network. These ERGs are not mere token gestures – each is allocated its own budget and technology platform, empowering employees to drive meaningful change from within.
The company's commitment is reflected in its annual employee survey results, which show improvements across key diversity metrics.
Notably, 73.6% of employees now view the business as diverse, up from 71.6% in the previous year. The firm has also broken new ground by becoming one of the first in their industry to report on more than two genders in their diversity data.
Meanwhile, EPAM Systems has taken a data-driven approach to its diversity initiatives.
The company’s strategy includes comprehensive DEI education programmes and the use of analytics to inform recruitment diversification.
In 2023, it launched targeted initiatives for high-potential women, including training, sponsorship and mentorship programmes.
The successful initiatives led by both Davies and EPAM Systems demonstrate a growing recognition that diversity is not just a moral imperative, but a driver of innovation and business performance.
