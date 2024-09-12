Mitie Wins Diversity Award at Global Sustainability Awards

“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.

“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”

The Diversity Award

The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards is proud to recognise companies that champion diversity, fostering equity and inclusivity in the workplace.

The companies shortlisted for this award are:

Davies

EPAM Systems

GUESS

Mitie

These companies have all demonstrated active cultivation of diversity, equity and inclusion within its workforce, including through positive feedback from its workforce in response to DE&I.

Alongside seeing internal development as a result of a more diverse workforce, these companies actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion among partners or other organisations.

Highly Commended: Davies & EPAM Systems

The two highly commended companies for the Diversity Award are Davies and EPAM Systems, two companies have made significant strides in fostering equitable workplaces. Both organisations, with global workforces exceeding 8,000 employees, have implemented comprehensive strategies to cultivate diverse and inclusive environments.

Davies, led by CEO Dan Saulter, has adopted a "championing diversity of thought" approach.

This ethos is evident in the company’s establishment of six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including LGBTQ+, Working Families & Caregivers, and a Women's Network. These ERGs are not mere token gestures – each is allocated its own budget and technology platform, empowering employees to drive meaningful change from within.

The company's commitment is reflected in its annual employee survey results, which show improvements across key diversity metrics.

Notably, 73.6% of employees now view the business as diverse, up from 71.6% in the previous year. The firm has also broken new ground by becoming one of the first in their industry to report on more than two genders in their diversity data.

Meanwhile, EPAM Systems has taken a data-driven approach to its diversity initiatives.

The company’s strategy includes comprehensive DEI education programmes and the use of analytics to inform recruitment diversification.

In 2023, it launched targeted initiatives for high-potential women, including training, sponsorship and mentorship programmes.

The successful initiatives led by both Davies and EPAM Systems demonstrate a growing recognition that diversity is not just a moral imperative, but a driver of innovation and business performance.