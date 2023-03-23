ESG Articles

Why you should start composting in 2023

Millions of tonnes of food waste is created every year and sent to rot in landfills. But there is a much better use for it. Compost

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Diageo partners Oxford-based business school to teach ESG

Supported by Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, Diageo’s leadership team will undergo ESG training to align them with its Society 2030 plan

Is a lack of IT management Leading Assets to more e-waste?

Roel Decneut, Chief Strategy Officer at Lansweeper discusses the ever growing concerns around electronics waste and sustainable asset management

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

Consumers are realising the need for sustainable action and their choice to purchase tentree products now actions deforestation and ‘seaforestation’

Lidl GB joins supermarkets pledging sustainable allegiance

Supporting the WWF, Lidl GB is now part of a sustainability pledge by UK supermarket chains to decarbonise and reduce deforestation from the business

Sustainable procurement strategic vendor collaboration

Rejean Provost, ESG Strategy for TradeBeyond, explains why strategic vendor collaboration is key for advancing sustainability in the procurement sector

Rockwell Automation issues annual sustainability report

The report, which looks back at 2022's achievements, underscores both operational and philanthropic efforts on the part of the company