Bob Maughon, SABIC joins Sustainability LIVE New York

Overseeing SABIC’s global organisations as Executive Vice President of Sustainability, Technology and Innovation, and CTO and CSO, Bob Maughon – alongside his team – focuses on process, product, and application innovation to support SABIC’s growth.

In his role, Bob is responsible for corporate sustainability, product stewardship, technology licensing, and technology ventures, as well as chairing the ESG Steering Committee.

Before SABIC, Bob had spent 21 years at Dow. His most recent role at the company was Vice President of Research and Development for Packaging and Specialty Plastics, and Hydrocarbons.

A graduate of Rice University with a degree in Chemistry, and a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology, Bob was also awarded 2023 R&D100 Sustainability Innovator of the Year.

