How YSL Beauty & Re:wild are Revitalising Nature

“The health of our planet and our well being depend on the wild; we are all connected to the natural world,” says Penny Langhammer, Executive VP of Re:wild.

“Through this long-term collaboration with YSL Beauty, we will advance our efforts to protect and restore the Earth’s most irreplaceable areas for diversity.”

The next projects that the collaboration is focussing on are in the Bahamas and Colombia. among the most threatened natural zones in the world.

The two areas will benefit from protection and rewilding of diverse natural ecosystems essential for the planet’s biodiversity, and for local wildlife.