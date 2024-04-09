Regenisense's Alexander Haw joins Sustainability LIVE Dubai
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in May to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the ultimate virtual platform network for the Middle East and Africa, the event connects like-minded peers and companies.
Join C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world at Sustainability LIVE Singapore on 14 May. Those attending Sustainability LIVE Dubai will hear from the likes of DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more.
Acclaimed keynote speakers and interactive high-energy panels will be centred around:
• Sustainability Strategy
• ESG
• Net Zero & Planet
• Supply Chain Sustainability
Alexander Haw, Director at Regenisense
With15 years of experience in sustainability and business strategy, Alexander Haw specialises in strategy development and execution. Most recently, Alexander has spent the last 13 years working at Massmart – his most recent role being Vice President of Group Sustainability.
During his time at Massmart, Alexander oversaw the development of the group's sustainability strategy and the implementation of enterprise-wide programmes including a groundbreaking operational energy efficiency initiative. Alexander also contributed significantly to Massmart’s Corporate Social Investment strategy and governance.
Driven by his passion for integrating sustainability into business excellence, Alexander has launched his own sustainability and strategy consulting business focused on conceptualising and developing enterprise-level sustainability programmes to drive meaningful contributions to business objectives as well as environmental and social impact.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
