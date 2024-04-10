Sustainability LIVE New York: Noel Anderson, CSO
Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at the American Red Cross
Having dedicated the last 18 years to the American Red Cross, Noel Anderson currently holds the position of Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of ESG strategy at the non-profit organisation.
In his role, Noel oversees the organisation’s commitment to reducing the impact of climate change by integrating climate-centric approaches to advance its mission, business, investments and national and international initiatives.
Under his leadership, the American Red Cross has implemented a robust plan to minimise its environmental impact through cutting emissions, waste and water usage. The American Red Cross is the first known humanitarian non-profit to publish a comprehensive ESG report.
Throughout the pandemic, Noel led many COVID-19 initiatives, ensuring the safety of employees and volunteers at the American Red Cross. Noel also led a Territory Alignment strategy for field geographic boundaries and facilitated the consolidation of biomedical and humanitarian service fleet management into a single effort.
