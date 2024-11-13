Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – Andrew Kimball's Keynote

A unique model: Economic development through public-private partnerships

Andrew begins by explaining the EDC’s unique role as a ‘government-adjacent’ nonprofit that manages more than 60 million square feet of city-owned property, with a mission to drive sustainable job growth and make New York a competitive global economy.

As the 10th largest economy globally, New York City’s success depends on adapting to new economic challenges while maximising resources, especially in its waterfront areas.

“The waterfront has always been at the core of New York City’s success,” Andrew states, citing the city’s historic use of waterways as hubs for trade, manufacturing, and transportation.

EDC’s vision is shaped around four priorities: restoring business confidence; creating a sustainable jobs blueprint; investing in neighbourhood infrastructure; and ensuring that every area has accessible, mass transit-friendly employment opportunities.

Notable projects in underserved areas such as Brooklyn’s Broadway Junction, Jamaica in Queens and Morris Park in the Bronx highlight EDC’s commitment to inclusive growth.