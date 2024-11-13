Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week – Andrew Kimball's Keynote
At Sustinability LIVE: Climate Week NYC, Andrew Kimball, CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC), shared the city’s ambitious vision for a sustainable and economically vibrant future centred around New York’s waterfront.
In a keynote filled with innovative projects and urban planning insights, Andrew discussed EDC’s approach to transforming underutilised areas into job-creating, sustainable spaces as part of a broader “Harbour of the Future” initiative.
A unique model: Economic development through public-private partnerships
Andrew begins by explaining the EDC’s unique role as a ‘government-adjacent’ nonprofit that manages more than 60 million square feet of city-owned property, with a mission to drive sustainable job growth and make New York a competitive global economy.
As the 10th largest economy globally, New York City’s success depends on adapting to new economic challenges while maximising resources, especially in its waterfront areas.
“The waterfront has always been at the core of New York City’s success,” Andrew states, citing the city’s historic use of waterways as hubs for trade, manufacturing, and transportation.
EDC’s vision is shaped around four priorities: restoring business confidence; creating a sustainable jobs blueprint; investing in neighbourhood infrastructure; and ensuring that every area has accessible, mass transit-friendly employment opportunities.
Notable projects in underserved areas such as Brooklyn’s Broadway Junction, Jamaica in Queens and Morris Park in the Bronx highlight EDC’s commitment to inclusive growth.
Transforming New York’s waterfront into a green economy hub
Central to EDC’s strategy is repurposing the city’s waterfront as a pillar of its green economy. Andrew discusses key projects, including the development of the Brooklyn Marine Terminal and the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, which are set to become hubs for clean energy and sustainable manufacturing.
The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, for instance, is currently being transformed into the largest offshore wind port in the US, which will generate more than a thousand jobs and provide renewable energy for more than half a million homes.
“This will be the most visible manifestation of the green economy in New York City,” Andrew notes, describing how the wind energy infrastructure will serve as a focal point for the city’s clean energy ambitions.
Andrew also describes the revitalisation of the North Shore of Staten Island, a US$400m investment in resilient infrastructure aimed at fostering sustainable housing and job creation.
The plan includes two miles of greenways along the waterfront, a design inspired by successful projects like Brooklyn Bridge Park. These new developments, Andrew says, are part of EDC’s vision for neighbourhoods that are “walkable, liveable, and economically productive.”
Innovation and sustainability: The Climate Innovation Hub
One of EDC’s most ambitious projects is the Climate Innovation Hub at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, which Andrew describes as a future incubator and accelerator for green start-ups.
The hub will house workforce development programmes, supporting a growing number of graduates from institutions like Cornell Tech, NYU and CUNY who are eager to enter green economy fields.
“We are creating a dedicated space for emerging green companies to incubate and pilot new technologies,” he says, underscoring the hub’s role in cultivating green innovation talent.
The Climate Innovation Hub is one of 63 initiatives outlined in the Adams administration’s Green Economy Action Plan, which aims to position New York as a leader in climate resilience and sustainable economic growth.
Andrew explains that this initiative is not simply about climate mitigation but about capturing a projected US$100bn green economy opportunity through targeted investments in sustainability-focused industries.
Addressing food resilience and decentralising distribution
Andrew also details EDC’s plans to address food distribution inefficiencies in New York, which contribute significantly to traffic congestion and air pollution. At the Brooklyn Marine Terminal, EDC is working on a ‘Blue Highway’ project designed to move food and other goods by water instead of trucks, reducing emissions and easing traffic.
This initiative is complemented by a recent US$163.8m grant, the largest EDC has ever received, to modernise the site as an all-electric port.
This port will prioritise the distribution of perishable goods and enable direct water-to-store or water-to-neighbourhood routes for faster and greener supply chains.
Across the city, EDC is deploying e-cargo bikes as part of its Blue Highway project. The bikes, which can transport goods to and from ferry terminals, represent a low-emission alternative for last-mile delivery.
“This model will reduce truck traffic and its associated pollution in neighbourhoods across the city,” Andrew explains, citing London and Paris as examples of cities that have successfully implemented similar systems.
Promoting environmental justice and equitable job opportunities
Andrew highlights EDC’s efforts to promote environmental justice and provide economic opportunities in historically underserved communities. At Hunts Point in the South Bronx, EDC has initiated a US$650mn project to modernise the food distribution centre, a critical part of the city’s food supply chain.
By replacing fossil fuel-powered trucks with plug-in electric options, EDC hopes to reduce air pollution, which has contributed to high asthma rates in the surrounding communities.
Andrew stresses the importance of workforce development in this area, explaining that EDC is working with local organisations to increase the number of Bronx residents employed at the facility.
Questions from the audience also touch on EDC’s collaboration with South Bronx community groups to ensure that the benefits of revitalisation projects reach local residents.
Andrew acknowledges the need for continued investment in community engagement, noting that EDC’s ongoing initiatives include new green spaces, safer streets and local job opportunities.
A collaborative model for the future of urban sustainability
Reflecting on international examples, Andrew mentions Oslo and Paris as inspirations for integrating ports and green spaces seamlessly within city centres.
In Oslo, for example, residential areas coexist next to active ports and industrial facilities, demonstrating that economic productivity and sustainability can align.
“We can reimagine our waterfront in ways that are both sustainable and economically viable,” Andrew says, adding that the EDC’s ultimate goal is to make New York a leader in sustainable urban development.
With significant partnerships across local, state, and federal levels, EDC has secured support for a variety of projects that will span decades, signalling a new era of public-private collaboration.
The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, the Brooklyn Army Terminal and the Climate Innovation Hub illustrate a model where city-owned assets are leveraged to foster sustainable growth and community benefits.
Andrew concludes his presentation by underscoring that New York City’s sustainability agenda is not a short-term initiative but a long-term commitment that will shape the city’s future for generations.
“The harbour of the future isn’t just about infrastructure; it’s about creating opportunities for everyone,” he says.
By transforming underutilised waterfront spaces into engines of sustainable development, New York City’s EDC aims to set a benchmark for urban resilience, environmental justice, and economic innovation.
