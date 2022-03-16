What makes a circular economy circular, rather than green?

There are levels to understanding the circular economy and circular business models, which all require some level of understanding.

The circular economy is a new economic functionality informed by circular business models: rather than a system in which resources are mined, made into products, and then become waste, the circular economy increases product lifetimes and reuses raw materials, giving new leases of life.

The US 2020 Save Our Seas 2.0 Act refers to the circular economy as a model (paraphrase) “that uses a systems-focused approach and involves industrial processes and economic activities that are restorative or regenerative by design, enabling resources used in such processes and activities to maintain their highest value for as long as possible, and aim for the elimination of waste.”